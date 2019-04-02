Defense minister and Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visit Yerablur Military Pantheon

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon on April 2, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The officials paid tribute to the memory of heroes fallen at the 2016 April four-day military operations and Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of the homeland.

