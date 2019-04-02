Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Defense minister and Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces visit Yerablur Military Pantheon


YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon on April 2, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The officials paid tribute to the memory of heroes fallen at the 2016 April four-day military operations and Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the freedom and independence of the homeland.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration