Serzh Sargsyan does not plan to abandon politics, he will soon give answers to many questions – RPA Vice-President

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will soon answer all the questions of public interest, ARMENPRESS reports Vice President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan told the reporters at Yerablur Pantheon.

To the question when finally the 2nd President will talk to the public, Armen Ashotyan answered, ‘'Soon. A few weeks ago we did not say 'soon', but now we say. I understand that people wait for President Serzh Sargsyan to talk, his ideas are of great demand, but everything has its time’', Ashotyan said, adding that Serzh Sargsyan remains in active politics, he is the President of the RPA and he also understands that people wait for him to say something. ''The questions are very different and he well understands the scope of the questions, starting from why he was mistaken and Nikol was right, ending with his opinion on Artsakh conflict settlement'', Ashotyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan