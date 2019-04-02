Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-04-19

YEREVAN, 2 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 April, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 486.47 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.55 drams to 544.99 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.43 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.41 drams to 634.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 27.64 drams to 20230.82 drams. Silver price down by 0.45 drams to 235.7 drams. Platinum price up by 48.29 drams to 13341.24 drams.