Serzh Sargsyan pays tribute to 2016 April War victims at military cemetery

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Former President Serzh Sargsyan, together with senior members of his Republican Party (HHK), visited the Yerablur military cemetery today in Yerevan to pay tribute to the victims of the 2016 April War.

Sargsyan laid flowers at the tombs of the fallen soldiers and the monument to those missing in action.

The third President of Armenia refused to speak to reporters, however noting he will do so ‘when the time comes’.

HHK Vice President Armen Ashotyan, HHK Vice President, former Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan, among others, were accompanying Sargsyan.

