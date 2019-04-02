Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting today with Ambassador of Argentina to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia, the parliament’s press service said.

The Speaker said that Armenia is interested in further deepening relations with Latin American countries, including with Argentina.

According to Mirzoyan, despite the geographic distance good prerequisites for developing bilateral ties already exist. In this context, Speaker Mirzoyan attached importance to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, and the role of the parliamentary friendship groups, mutual visits and international diplomacy.

Mirzoyan welcomed the Argentine Parliament’s decision to declare April 24th a Day of Tolerance and Respects between Nations in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

Presenting the Armenian side’s stance over the NK conflict settlement, the Speaker reiterated Armenia’s decisiveness for the exclusive peaceful settlement through negotiations in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format, the only structure vested with international mandate.

Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeitia noted that Argentina supports the policy of solving conflicts peacefully. He attached great importance to parliamentary diplomacy, partnership between the parliaments and the need to supplement the existing friendship ties with new agenda.

The sides attached importance to cooperation in international parliamentary arenas, as well as the expediency of partnership also in the economic sector, in addition to existing political and cultural ties.

Both sides stressed the role of the Argentine-Armenian community in strengthening relations between Armenia and Argentina, as well as the role in the domestic life of Argentina.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan