Armenian, Artsakh Presidents visit Kataro Wine factory


YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Artsakh on a working visit, on April 2 visited the Kataro Wine factory in Togh village of Hadrut region together with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The two Presidents toured the factory during which Kataro Wine’s founding director Edik Avetisyan and his son introduced their past path and future programs. The factory is Avetisyan’s family business.

Edik Avetisyan informed that they have started making wine since 2002.

President Sarkissian wished success to the Avetisyan family. “Soul and love are very important for any work, and you are investing them”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Armen Sarkissian also tasted the wine and delivered a toast.

Thereafter, the two Presidents toured in Togh village which is rich of historic monuments, visited the Palace of Meliks and had a talk to the village residents.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




