Armenian President meets with Artsakh counterpart in Stepanakert
YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 2 met with President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on the sidelines of his working visit in Artsakh, the President’s Office told Armenpress.
The two Presidents discussed a broad range of issues relating to the mutual cooperation of the two Armenian states.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:38 Armenian President meets with Artsakh counterpart in Stepanakert
- 16:33 Blast hits military academy in St. Petersburg, Russia
- 16:24 Armenian Police Chief holds meeting with Head of EU Delegation
- 15:37 Speaker Mirzoyan receives Ambassador of Syria
- 14:45 Government to provide broader opportunities to business for participation in state procurement process
- 14:30 Police investigate car burglary outside cemetery
- 13:28 ‘Transition to universal inclusive education is priority’ – Minister of Education and Science meets UNICEF Armenia chief
- 13:20 Pashinyan sums up results of working meeting with SRC Chairman
- 12:31 Armenian President’s spouse sees many problems in ensuring movement of disabled children
- 12:21 Armenian minister, US Ambassador discuss opportunities to deepen bilateral economic ties
- 11:48 Armenian Ambassador to Netherlands, ENCJ President discuss cooperation prospects
- 11:47 Khashoggi children receive million-dollar houses, payments as compensation – The Washington Post
- 11:44 Boeing to submit final 737 Max fix for FAA review in ‘coming weeks’
- 11:25 Armenia has qualitative changes in military combat readiness, arsenal – says deputy defense minister
- 11:06 ‘As long as NK conflict is not solved, we must be ready for any development’, says Armenia’s Pashinyan
- 10:44 PM Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2016 April war in Yerablur Pantheon
- 10:42 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:29 Armenian, Artsakh Presidents attend concert marking 15th anniversary of Artsakh State Chamber Orchestra
- 10:15 U.S. considering additional Iran sanctions
- 09:59 Armenian, Artsakh Presidents honor war veterans in Talish
- 09:52 Armenian, Artsakh Presidents attend opening of memorial in Maghavuz village
- 09:47 Ukraine presidential election: Zelensky, Poroshenko enter runoff
- 09:36 Road condition
- 09:02 European Stocks - 01-04-19
- 09:01 US stocks up - 01-04-19
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-04-19
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 01-04-19
- 08:56 Oil Prices Up - 01-04-19
- 04.01-20:33 Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh meet with participants of April war in Talish
- 04.01-20:27 Presidents of Artsakh and Armenia attend events celebrating 26th anniversary of liberation of Maghavouz
- 04.01-17:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-19
- 04.01-17:11 Asian Stocks - 01-04-19
- 04.01-16:39 Armenian Ambassador meets with Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education
- 04.01-16:30 Aram I visits Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo, Syria
- 04.01-16:14 OSCE CiO welcomes ‘constructive meeting’ between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Vienna
13:56, 03.30.2019
Viewed 2613 times Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
14:56, 03.28.2019
Viewed 2197 times ‘Armenia is repaying historic debt to Syrian people’ – Pashinyan on dispatching humanitarian mission to Aleppo
18:18, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1805 times Pashinyan gives first assessment following meeting with Aliyev – TASS
21:07, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1790 times Famous Lithuanian historian authors article on genocidal policy of Azerbaijan against Armenians
10:17, 03.26.2019
Viewed 1514 times ‘U.S. will not tolerate’ foreign military presence in Venezuela, says Bolton