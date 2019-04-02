Armenian President meets with Artsakh counterpart in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 2 met with President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on the sidelines of his working visit in Artsakh, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The two Presidents discussed a broad range of issues relating to the mutual cooperation of the two Armenian states.

