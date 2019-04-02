Blast hits military academy in St. Petersburg, Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. A blast has rocked a building of Russian Aerospace Forces Academy in St. Petersburg, RT reported.

At least three people have been injured, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon and was caused by an “unidentified shell-less object.” A stairwell had reportedly collapsed as a result, leaving around 20 people trapped inside.

As the situation developed, the building was evacuated in full, the Emergencies Ministry said.

The academy, named after Russian aviation pioneer Alexander Mozhaysky, is a flagship educational institution.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.