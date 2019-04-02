Armenian Police Chief holds meeting with Head of EU Delegation

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief Valery Osipyan on April 2 received Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, the Police told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Ambassador, the Police Chief highly appreciated the close cooperation of Armenia and the European Union and introduced details from the ongoing reforms in the Police.

The officials talked about the introduction of point-based system of road traffic and the new mobile patrol service to be created in Yerevan. Osipyan stated that respective works continue on these directions in order to have an effective and high-quality division.

In his turn the EU Delegation chief welcomed the ongoing reforms in the Police and expressed his support for implementing them. The EU Ambassador said positive changes are noticed in the Police in the recent period, and that is the reason that the public trust towards the Police has greatly increased.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan