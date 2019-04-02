Speaker Mirzoyan receives Ambassador of Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan on April 2 received Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, the Speaker of Parliament noted that the Armenian-Syrian relations, which have centuries-old historical and cultural traditions, have a great potential to further deepen.

Mirzoyan highly valued the support and hospitality of the Syrian people towards Armenians who survived the Genocide, and stated that Armenia also couldn’t stay indifferent to the ongoing events in Syria and for this purpose it provided a humanitarian aid to the Syrian people affected by war.

From the perspective of deepening the bilateral ties, the Speaker of Parliament highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary cooperation and expressed confidence that the parliamentary friendship group will give new impetus to that.

The Syrian Ambassador described the Armenian-Syrian relations not only friendly, but also brotherly. He expressed gratitude to the Armenian authorities for providing humanitarian aid, stating that this action is highly appreciated by the Syrian people.

The Ambassador appreciated the role of the Armenian community in Syria’s life, as well as in strengthening the bilateral ties. In this context he touched upon the program by which the restoration of Armenian churches in Syria has been included in the government’s program.

The meeting also touched upon regional and international issues.

