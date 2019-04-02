Police investigate car burglary outside cemetery

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Citizens have reported to police two car burglaries near the Yerablur Pantheon, a military cemetery in Yerevan.

Police told ARMENPRESS they are investigating the incident.

Today, hundreds of citizens visited Yerablur to honor the memory of the fallen soldiers of the 2016 April War. Government officials were also in attendance.

According to unconfirmed reports the burglarized vehicle belongs to the family of Armenak Urfanyan, the late captain of the Armenian Armed Forces who died in the fierce 2016 battles. The Captain was heavily outnumbered during the 2016 attack and he ordered his men to retreat, while he stayed in the position alone and continued engaging enemy troops. Eventually, he sacrificed himself by using his hand grenade to stop advancing adversary forces.

The family of Urfanyan came to the cemetery to pay tribute to their fallen son, and upon leaving the area found their vehicle to be burglarized.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan