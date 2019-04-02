Armenian minister, US Ambassador discuss opportunities to deepen bilateral economic ties

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan received new US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Khachatryan congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished success in her diplomatic mission.

In her turn the US Ambassador noted that she is delighted to discuss the opportunities to deepen the bilateral economic relations, as well as ensure more prosperous and brighter future for the people of Armenia.

The Armenian minister introduced the guests on the government’s economic priorities. “In the current action plan we have made a key emphasis – the quality of economic growth that should affect large number of people. Thus, we consider the economic inclusion the main measure through which the government must be accountable for the results of its policy”, the minister said.

The minister touched upon the issue of low productivity of enterprises and in this context discussed their technical equipment and upgrading issues.

The sides also exchanged views on attracting new investments, developing foreign commercial ties and improving the business climate.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan