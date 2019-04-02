Armenian Ambassador to Netherlands, ENCJ President discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan on April 1 met with President of the European Network of Councils for the Judiciary (ENCJ), vice-chairman of the Netherlands Council for the Judiciary, Kees Sterk, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Ambassador Balayan introduced Kees Sterk on the ongoing actions in Armenia aimed at ensuring the independence of judiciary, as well as the principles and activity of the Supreme Judicial Council, highlighting the development of cooperation with the respective European structures.

In his turn the ENCJ President introduced the Ambassador on the ENCJ activities and cooperation opportunities with the partner countries, mentioning the ways of establishing partnership with the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia.

During the meeting the officials also exchanged views on a number of issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan