Khashoggi children receive million-dollar houses, payments as compensation – The Washington Post

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The children of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have received million-dollar houses in the kingdom and monthly five-figure payments as compensation for the killing of their father, according to current and former Saudi officials as well as people close to the family, The Washington Post reported.

Khashoggi’s two sons and two daughters may also receive much larger payouts — possibly tens of millions of dollars apiece.

A Saudi official described the payments as consistent with the country’s long-standing practice of providing financial support to victims of violent crime or even natural disasters and rejected the suggestion that the Khashoggi family would be obligated to remain silent. “Such support is part of our custom and culture,” the official said. “It is not attached to anything else,” The Washington Post reported him as saying.

As part of their preliminary settlement, the Khashoggi children were each given houses in Jiddah worth as much as $4 million apiece.