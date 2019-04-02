Boeing to submit final 737 Max fix for FAA review in ‘coming weeks’

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The FAA expects to receive Boeing’s final package of its software enhancement over the coming weeks for FAA approval, the Federal Aviation Administration of the USA said in a statement.

“Time is needed for additional work by Boeing as the result of an ongoing review of the 737 MAX Flight Control System to ensure that Boeing has identified and appropriately addressed all pertinent issues. Upon receipt, the FAA will subject Boeing’s completed submission to a rigorous safety review. The FAA will not approve the software for installation until the agency is satisfied with the submission.”

The plane has been grounded since mid-March following the deadly accidents where a part of the aircraft’s flight control system is suspected of causing, at least in part, the crashes that killed all 346 people aboard the jets.

Many believe the automated stall prevention system — the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS — continually pushed the nose of the plane down despite the pilots repeatedly trying to correct the move. The new software will allow the system to push the nose of the plane lower just once and only for 10 seconds at most.

All Boeing 737 Max aircraft have been grounded by the US Federal Aviation Administration and are only allowed to fly in special circumstances, such as being transferred to a storage facility. Other countries have also banned the new Boeing from their airspaces until further notice.

Boeing 737 Max aircraft have been grounded as investigators probe the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 earlier this month. The 737 Max 8, Boeing’s newest plane, has been involved in two crashes in less than six months.

On March 13, Armenian aviation authorities banned Boeing B-737-MAX 8 and Boeing B-737-MAX 9 aircraft from its entering its airspace.

