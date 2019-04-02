Armenia has qualitative changes in military combat readiness, arsenal – says deputy defense minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. In the past few years Armenia has been able to significantly equip its military arsenal and raise the combat-readiness level to a more vigilant condition, Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Gabriel Balayan told reporters today when asked what lessons Armenia has learned from the 2016 April War.

“We’ve already began the stage of replacing the quantitative with the qualitative. I think this says it all. We have made serious qualitative changes in this period both in terms of the personnel’s combat readiness, as well as arsenal and ammunition and technical measures with which the armed forces are equipped, these are video surveillance devices, automated management devices and the analytical capacities that we have,” he said.

