‘As long as NK conflict is not solved, we must be ready for any development’, says Armenia’s Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict should continue, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told reporters in the Yerablur Military Pantheon, adding that at the same time it is necessary to be ready for any development, reports Armenpress.

“The negotiations should continue, but we also should understand that as long as the conflict is not solved, we, as a state and people, must be ready for any development”, the PM said.

He also commented on the recent statement of Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan, according to which “territories for peace” format will no longer exist, he re-formulated it as “new territories in case of new war”.

“The scandal over Davit Tonoyan’s statement is nonsense. If he had made another statement, I would dismiss him. He stated that if war breaks out, our aspiration will be to win in the war. If the defense minister thinks something another, he should not work as defense minister. This in no way impacts the peaceful settlement process, quite the contrary, it highlights the importance of the peaceful settlement process”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan met with the representatives of the Armenian community in New York on March 29. “I, as the Defense Minister, say that the format “territories for peace” will no longer exist, and I have re-formulated it into ''new territories in case of new war'', Tonoyan announced, touching upon the NK conflict settlement process.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan