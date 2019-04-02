PM Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2016 April war in Yerablur Pantheon

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, members of Cabinet, MPs and high-ranking military officials on April 2 visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of heroes fallen while defending the Homeland during the 2016 April four-day war, reports Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan and Speaker Mirzoyan laid flowers at the tombs of Commanders Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan, as well as a wreath at the Memorial of Unknown Soldier.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan