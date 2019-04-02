Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

PM Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2016 April war in Yerablur Pantheon


YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, members of Cabinet, MPs and high-ranking military officials on April 2 visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of heroes fallen while defending the Homeland during the 2016 April four-day war, reports Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan and Speaker Mirzoyan laid flowers at the tombs of Commanders Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan, as well as a wreath at the Memorial of Unknown Soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration