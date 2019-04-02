Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures informs that on April 2, as of 10:00, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, the Armenian ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration