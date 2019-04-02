Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Armenian, Artsakh Presidents attend concert marking 15th anniversary of Artsakh State Chamber Orchestra


STEPANAKERT, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 1 attended a concert in the Stepanakert Culture and Youth Palace dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Artsakh State Chamber Orchestra, the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




