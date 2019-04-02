Armenian, Artsakh Presidents honor war veterans in Talish

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, currently on a working visit to Artsakh, visited the village of Talish in the country’s Martakert region together with Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan.

In the village, the presidents laid flowers and paid tribute to the servicemen who were killed during the 2016 April War, when Azerbaijan unleashed a major attack on the country’s borders.

Then, Sarkissian and Sahakyan met with soldiers who participated in the war, Sarkissian’s Office said.

“I have come here to bow before you and say I am proud of you, I am proud that soldiers of the victorious Armenian army are standing in front of me,” Sarkissian said, thanking the men for their service.

“I have come to see, feel and listen to you. For me it is very important to listen what the soldier, the officer who were at the frontline have to say”.

Sarkissian was proud to note that he can feel the pan-Armenian presence in Talish. “There are many buildings here built by donations from the AGBU, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund and many individual philanthropists,” he said.

“Wars are won not only with weapons but with spirit. If this spirit is strong, no one can do anything against it”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan