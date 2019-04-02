Armenian, Artsakh Presidents attend opening of memorial in Maghavuz village

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Artsakh on a working visit, attended the inauguration ceremony of memorial in Maghavuz village of Martakert region dedicated to the memory of 17 village residents fallen in the Artsakh war, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Armen Sarkissian was accompanied by President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Primate of Artsakh Diocese, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.

The Armenian and Artsakh Presidents laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the village residents fallen in the Artsakh war and the Great Patriotic War.

Bako Sahakyan handed over State Orders of Artsakh to a group of village residents for the bravery shown during the 2016 April military operations.

Thereafter, the two Presidents held a talk with the village residents participating in the ceremony.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





