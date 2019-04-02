Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 2, as of 08:20, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass.

Sotk-Karvachar, Vanadzor-Dilijan highways are difficult to pass.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan