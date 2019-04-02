Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 2, as of 08:20, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.
Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass.
Sotk-Karvachar, Vanadzor-Dilijan highways are difficult to pass.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:29 Armenian, Artsakh Presidents attend concert marking 15th anniversary of Artsakh State Chamber Orchestra
- 10:15 U.S. considering additional Iran sanctions
- 09:59 Armenian, Artsakh Presidents honor war veterans in Talish
- 09:52 Armenian, Artsakh Presidents attend opening of memorial in Maghavuz village
- 09:47 Ukraine presidential election: Zelensky, Poroshenko enter runoff
- 09:36 Road condition
- 09:02 European Stocks - 01-04-19
- 09:01 US stocks up - 01-04-19
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-04-19
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 01-04-19
- 08:56 Oil Prices Up - 01-04-19
- 04.01-20:33 Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh meet with participants of April war in Talish
- 04.01-20:27 Presidents of Artsakh and Armenia attend events celebrating 26th anniversary of liberation of Maghavouz
- 04.01-17:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-19
- 04.01-17:11 Asian Stocks - 01-04-19
- 04.01-16:39 Armenian Ambassador meets with Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education
- 04.01-16:30 Aram I visits Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo, Syria
- 04.01-16:14 OSCE CiO welcomes ‘constructive meeting’ between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Vienna
- 04.01-15:33 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives Ambassador of Brazil
- 04.01-15:15 Erdogan faces serious setback in Turkish local elections as AKP loses in Ankara, Istanbul
- 04.01-14:19 Armenian PM holds phone conversation with Russia’s Putin
- 04.01-14:04 Revenue part of Armenia’s state budget overfulfilled by nearly 11.4 billion AMD in January- March 2019
- 04.01-13:46 President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
- 04.01-13:25 President of Armenia departs for Artsakh on working visit
- 04.01-13:21 Pashinyan reiterates having discussed inclusion of Artsakh in negotiations in Vienna summit
- 04.01-12:51 Ukraine electoral commission announces second round of presidential election
- 04.01-12:47 Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on Ha b' Nisin
- 04.01-12:13 Deputy minister accepted bribe from hospital director seeking patronage – NSS
- 04.01-11:52 PM personally receives staff of Yerevan Opera Theater to solve Orbelian issue
- 04.01-11:35 Bribery-suspected judge jailed
- 04.01-11:22 Heritage party elects new Chairman of the Board
- 04.01-10:55 Protesting Yerevan Opera Theater performers granted audience with PM over Orbelian sacking
- 04.01-10:47 Armenian President holds meeting with IBM representatives
- 04.01-10:23 Vets from around the world come together to help Bingo – tiger at Yerevan Zoo diagnosed with leucosis
- 04.01-10:08 At least 20 killed in Peru bus fire
13:56, 03.30.2019
Viewed 2537 times Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
14:56, 03.28.2019
Viewed 2164 times ‘Armenia is repaying historic debt to Syrian people’ – Pashinyan on dispatching humanitarian mission to Aleppo
18:18, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1760 times Pashinyan gives first assessment following meeting with Aliyev – TASS
21:07, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1745 times Famous Lithuanian historian authors article on genocidal policy of Azerbaijan against Armenians
10:17, 03.26.2019
Viewed 1491 times ‘U.S. will not tolerate’ foreign military presence in Venezuela, says Bolton