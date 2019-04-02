LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-04-19
LONDON, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.05% to $1913.00, copper price up by 1.88% to $6492.00, lead price up by 0.54% to $2035.00, nickel price up by 2.71% to $13250.00, tin price up by 0.77% to $21525.00, zinc price up by 2.08% to $2949.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 3.33% to $31000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
