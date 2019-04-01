Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh meet with participants of April war in Talish

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan together with President Armen Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia visited Talish on April 1, laid a wreath at the memorial complex of the village, and had meetings with the servicemen and freedom fighter veterans of the April War.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, issues on the state and army building, the reconstruction of Talish were addressed in a warm and friendly atmosphere.