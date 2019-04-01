Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh meet with participants of April war in Talish
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan together with President Armen Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia visited Talish on April 1, laid a wreath at the memorial complex of the village, and had meetings with the servicemen and freedom fighter veterans of the April War.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, issues on the state and army building, the reconstruction of Talish were addressed in a warm and friendly atmosphere.
- 20:33 Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh meet with participants of April war in Talish
- 20:27 Presidents of Artsakh and Armenia attend events celebrating 26th anniversary of liberation of Maghavouz
- 17:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-19
- 17:11 Asian Stocks - 01-04-19
- 16:39 Armenian Ambassador meets with Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education
- 16:30 Aram I visits Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo, Syria
- 16:14 OSCE CiO welcomes ‘constructive meeting’ between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Vienna
- 15:33 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives Ambassador of Brazil
- 15:15 Erdogan faces serious setback in Turkish local elections as AKP loses in Ankara, Istanbul
- 14:19 Armenian PM holds phone conversation with Russia’s Putin
- 14:04 Revenue part of Armenia’s state budget overfulfilled by nearly 11.4 billion AMD in January- March 2019
- 13:46 President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
- 13:25 President of Armenia departs for Artsakh on working visit
- 13:21 Pashinyan reiterates having discussed inclusion of Artsakh in negotiations in Vienna summit
- 12:51 Ukraine electoral commission announces second round of presidential election
- 12:47 Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on Ha b' Nisin
- 12:13 Deputy minister accepted bribe from hospital director seeking patronage – NSS
- 11:52 PM personally receives staff of Yerevan Opera Theater to solve Orbelian issue
- 11:35 Bribery-suspected judge jailed
- 11:22 Heritage party elects new Chairman of the Board
- 10:55 Protesting Yerevan Opera Theater performers granted audience with PM over Orbelian sacking
- 10:47 Armenian President holds meeting with IBM representatives
- 10:23 Vets from around the world come together to help Bingo – tiger at Yerevan Zoo diagnosed with leucosis
- 10:08 At least 20 killed in Peru bus fire
- 09:51 Comedian Zelensky leads Ukraine’s presidential race
- 09:40 Road condition
- 09:30 European Union welcomes ‘encouraging’ Armenia-Azerbaijan summit
- 03.31-14:19 Armenia develops Explosive Ordnance Disposal units with Counter-Improvised Explosive Device capabilities – Defense Minister’s remarks at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference
- 03.31-11:21 Armenia ruling alliance MPs meet with President Bako Sahakyan in Artsakh
- 03.31-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 03.30-20:48 Deputy Minister of Healthcare arrested
- 03.30-15:25 Terrorism prevention under full control in Armenia
- 03.30-14:56 Azerbaijan fires 1000 bullets in direction of Artsakh border guards in one week
- 03.30-14:10 Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan talk on telephone
- 03.30-14:01 Security of Artsakh's people priority for Armenia - Ambassador of Armenia to USA
13:56, 03.30.2019
Viewed 2262 times Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
14:56, 03.28.2019
Viewed 2079 times ‘Armenia is repaying historic debt to Syrian people’ – Pashinyan on dispatching humanitarian mission to Aleppo
18:18, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1678 times Pashinyan gives first assessment following meeting with Aliyev – TASS
21:07, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1587 times Famous Lithuanian historian authors article on genocidal policy of Azerbaijan against Armenians
10:17, 03.26.2019
Viewed 1445 times ‘U.S. will not tolerate’ foreign military presence in Venezuela, says Bolton