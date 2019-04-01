Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 April

Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh meet with participants of April war in Talish


YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan together with President Armen Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia visited Talish on April 1, laid a wreath at the memorial complex of the village, and had meetings with the servicemen and freedom fighter veterans of the April War.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, issues on the state and army building, the reconstruction of Talish were addressed in a warm and friendly atmosphere.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration