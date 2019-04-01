Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-04-19

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 486.42 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.24 drams to 546.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 7.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.08 drams to 637.11 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 3.08 drams to 20258.46 drams. Silver price down by 1.49 drams to 236.15 drams. Platinum price вup by 140.21 drams to 13292.95 drams.