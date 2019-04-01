Armenian Ambassador meets with Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Egypt Karen Grigoryan on March 31 met with Minister of Higher Education Khalid Atef Abdel Ghafar, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador thanked for the reception and highly appreciated the cooperation of Armenia and Egypt in the field of higher education, highlighting the traditional mutual partnership between the Cairo University and the Yerevan State University. At the same time the Ambassador also praised the fact that last year more than 10 Egyptian students came to study in Armenia.

In his turn the Egyptian minister expressed readiness to make joint efforts to further deepen the cooperation and create opportunities for the Armenian students to study in Egypt.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan