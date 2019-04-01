Speaker of Parliament of Armenia receives Ambassador of Brazil

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan on April 1 received Ambassador of Brazil to Armenia Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting Speaker Mirzoyan attached importance to the existing friendly ties between the two countries and noted that the improvement of legal framework will contribute to further deepening and expanding them.

Ararat Mirzoyan highly valued the mutual partnership between the legislative powers of Armenia and Brazil and stated that the Armenia-Brazil friendship group is already formed in the Armenian Parliament which in its turn will boost the cooperation.

The Speaker thanked the Federal Senate of Brazil for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, highlighting the importance of cooperation in initiatives aimed at condemning and preventing genocides in international platforms.

The Brazilian Ambassador assured that he will make all efforts to strengthen the warm relations between Armenia and Brazil. He also attached importance to the actions aimed at improving the legal framework, as well as the activity of the parliamentary friendship groups for deepening the ties of the two states.

In the context of developing the bilateral ties the Ambassador valued the role of the Armenian community of Brazil and appreciated their activities in different areas.

The officials also discussed issues relating to the implementation of new programs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan