Revenue part of Armenia’s state budget overfulfilled by nearly 11.4 billion AMD in January- March 2019

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The revenue part of Armenia’s state budget has been overfulfilled by nearly 11.4 billion drams in the first quarter of 2019, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Dear compatriots, thank you for demanding cash register checks everywhere. Thank you for paying taxes. You are not paying these taxes to the government, but to your homeland and kids whose future is built today”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan