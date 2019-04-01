Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 April

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament


YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on April 1 signed the package of laws on making changes and amendments in the Constitutional Laws on ‘Parliament’s Rules of Procedure’ and ‘Constitutional Court’, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




