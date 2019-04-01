Deputy minister accepted bribe from hospital director seeking patronage – NSS

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The arrested Deputy Minister of Healthcare accepted a bribe in person from a director of a medical facility, the National Security Service (NSS) said in a news release.

Today’s news release did not mention the suspect by name, but earlier over the weekend Minister Arsen Torosyan confirmed that the arrested suspect is his deputy Arsen Davtyan.

The director of an unnamed medical facility sought to gain the deputy minister’s patronage and to develop favorable business conditions with him, the NSS said.

The deputy minister has been placed under arrest, while the medical facility’s director has been banned from leaving the country pending further notice.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan