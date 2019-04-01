Bribery-suspected judge jailed

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The judge who was detained by National Security Service agents on March 28 in suspicion of bribery has been jailed pending trial.

The Court granted the prosecutors’ motion to place Judge Gagik Heboyan from the Kotayk Provincial Court of General Jurisdiction into pre-trial detention.

According to the Special Investigative Service, the judge is charged with demanding and accepting more than a 3000$ bribe from a plaintiff in order to rule a favorable verdict for the latter in a civil lawsuit.

According to the charges, the judge then tasked one of his acquaintances, who is an attorney, to take the money.

On March 27, the money was handed over to the judge, and at the same moment agents made the arrest.

Authorities said they continue investigating the case.

