Heritage party elects new Chairman of the Board

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Heritage Party has elected Andranik Grigoryan as its new Chairman of the Board.

Narine Dilbaryan has been elected Vice-President, and Vanik Alexanyan was elected as Secretary.

The election took place March 31 during the 12th congress of the party with 112 delegates in attendance.

President of the European People's Party Joseph Daul sent welcoming remarks and greetings via a video.

Chairman of the Political Council of the party Raffi Hovhannisyan delivered remarks at the event.

