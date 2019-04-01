Heritage party elects new Chairman of the Board
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Heritage Party has elected Andranik Grigoryan as its new Chairman of the Board.
Narine Dilbaryan has been elected Vice-President, and Vanik Alexanyan was elected as Secretary.
The election took place March 31 during the 12th congress of the party with 112 delegates in attendance.
President of the European People's Party Joseph Daul sent welcoming remarks and greetings via a video.
Chairman of the Political Council of the party Raffi Hovhannisyan delivered remarks at the event.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:35 Bribery-suspected judge jailed
- 11:22 Heritage party elects new Chairman of the Board
- 10:55 Protesting Yerevan Opera Theater performers granted audience with PM over Orbelian sacking
- 10:47 Armenian President holds meeting with IBM representatives
- 10:08 At least 20 killed in Peru bus fire
- 09:51 Comedian Zelensky leads Ukraine’s presidential race
- 09:40 Road condition
- 09:30 European Union welcomes ‘encouraging’ Armenia-Azerbaijan summit
- 03.31-14:19 Armenia develops Explosive Ordnance Disposal units with Counter-Improvised Explosive Device capabilities – Defense Minister’s remarks at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference
- 03.31-11:21 Armenia ruling alliance MPs meet with President Bako Sahakyan in Artsakh
- 03.31-00:01 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 03.30-20:48 Deputy Minister of Healthcare arrested
- 03.30-15:25 Terrorism prevention under full control in Armenia
- 03.30-14:56 Azerbaijan fires 1000 bullets in direction of Artsakh border guards in one week
- 03.30-14:10 Nikol Pashinyan, Bako Sahakyan talk on telephone
- 03.30-14:01 Security of Artsakh's people priority for Armenia - Ambassador of Armenia to USA
- 03.30-13:56 Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
- 03.30-11:52 Catholicos Aram I anoints Church of Holy Forty Children in Aleppo
- 03.30-11:30 Sebastian Kurz salutes democratic developments in Armenia
- 03.30-11:07 UN Secretary General welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev negotiations
- 03.30-10:50 European Stocks - 29-03-19
- 03.30-10:48 US stocks up - 29-03-19
- 03.30-10:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-03-19
- 03.30-10:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 29-03-19
- 03.30-10:43 Oil Prices Up - 29-03-19
- 03.29-23:06 Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to continue the direct dialogue - OSCE MG statement
- 03.29-22:02 A process that gives opportunity to talk about agenda has kicked off - Pashinyan talks about meeting with Aliyev
- 03.29-22:00 Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to carry out a range of humanitarian measures
- 03.29-21:26 Armenian PM, Austrian President discuss issues of bilateral relations
- 03.29-21:12 Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting was meaningful and productive – MG Co-chair
- 03.29-21:07 Famous Lithuanian historian authors article on genocidal policy of Azerbaijan against Armenians
- 03.29-19:22 Armenian Deputy PM chairs Eurasian Economic Council session – next session to be held in Yerevan
- 03.29-18:18 Pashinyan gives first assessment following meeting with Aliyev – TASS
- 03.29-17:47 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-03-19
- 03.29-17:46 Asian Stocks - 29-03-19
13:56, 03.30.2019
Viewed 2017 times Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out
14:56, 03.28.2019
Viewed 1976 times ‘Armenia is repaying historic debt to Syrian people’ – Pashinyan on dispatching humanitarian mission to Aleppo
18:18, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1576 times Pashinyan gives first assessment following meeting with Aliyev – TASS
21:07, 03.29.2019
Viewed 1465 times Famous Lithuanian historian authors article on genocidal policy of Azerbaijan against Armenians
10:17, 03.26.2019
Viewed 1423 times ‘U.S. will not tolerate’ foreign military presence in Venezuela, says Bolton