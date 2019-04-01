Vets from around the world come together to help Bingo – tiger at Yerevan Zoo diagnosed with leucosis

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Early last week one of the tigers of Yerevan Zoo showed signs of illness. The animal was looking weak, activity loss was obvious and it was hardly going out for a walk outdoors. After the interference of the Zoo’s Chief Vet and medical treatment, the tiger seemed to be recovering, Yerevan Zoo said in a press release.

Nevertheless last Friday the tiger’s keepers noticed nose bleeding. A conference call was invited immediately involving Moscow’s, Tehran’s and Amsterdam’s Chief veterinarians, and a joint decision was made to administer anesthesia the animal in order to perform ultrasound examination and take biological samples for diagnosis and further treatment course.

As per ultrasound results renal insufficiency (kidney disease) was diagnosed in addition to blood sample results clearly indicating to blood leucosis. Doctors are working over the plan of treatment (online), but soon they will arrive to Armenia to provide on ground professional assistance.

Bingo’s age remains uncertain. The tiger was brought to the Zoo in 2010 with an amputated tail.