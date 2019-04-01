At least 20 killed in Peru bus fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. At least 20 people have been killed, 7 more injured when a fire broke out in a bus in central Peru, TASS reports citing El Comercio newspaper.

The incident occurred in Lima’s populous northern San Martin de Porres district.

According to ABC News, most of the dead were on the second deck of the burned bus, which was from the company Sajy Bus. The vehicle didn't have fire extinguishers. It was reportedly an interprovincial bus heading to a northern city.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan