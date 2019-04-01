Road condition

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 1, as of 08:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Vardenyats Pass and the roads of Dilijan are closed for trailer trucks.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

The ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan