Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on April 1, as of 08:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.
Vardenyats Pass and the roads of Dilijan are closed for trailer trucks.
Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.
The ministry urges drivers to use snow tires.
The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
