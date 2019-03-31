Armenia ruling alliance MPs meet with President Bako Sahakyan in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting with lawmakers of My Step, the ruling political alliance of Armenia.

The meeting took place in Stepanakert.

The My Step delegation was led by Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan and faction leader Lilit Makunts.

“A range of issues on the development of parliamentary relations between Artsakh and Armenia, the domestic and foreign policy of the two Armenian republics were discussed at the meeting.

President Sahakyan highlighted the meetings and discussions with Armenia's parliamentary and non-parliamentary political actors, voicing his satisfaction over their regular nature”, Sahakyan’s office said in the official readout of the meeting.

Vice Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Vahram Balayan and President Sahakyan’s adviser and permanent representative to parliament Zoya Lazaryan were also in attendance.



