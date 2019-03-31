ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 March

YEREVAN,  MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.

 

Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to carry out a range of humanitarian measures

Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to continue the direct dialogue - OSCE MG statement

 

 

Armenian front line divisions fend off adversary’s engineering works

 

 

PACE President honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

 

 

Funds to be raised for construction of Armenian Genocide Museum in Argentina - Professor Nélida Boulgourdjian releases details

 

 

Sebastian Kurz salutes democratic developments in Armenia

 

 

Armenian Deputy PM chairs Eurasian Economic Council session – next session to be held in Yerevan

 

 

Parliament Speaker hopes PACE will reflect upon Armenian Genocide in a meeting with Liliane Maury Pasquier

 

 

Christian Ter-Stepanian unanimously elected Chairman of the Political Committee of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie 

 

 

Bilateral ties, Armenia’s participation at Dubai Expo 2020, Masdar City: UAE Ambassador’s interview to ARMENPRESS

 

 

Armenia sends humanitarian aid, rescuers to Iran

 

 

Armenia’s economic activity index grows 6.5%

 

 

Moody’s improves predictions over Armenia’s banking system, making it “positive”

 

 

Government holds extraordinary meeting

 

 

Pashinyan government achieves ‘unprecedented’ extra budget revenues, announces wage raises in military, education sectors

 

 

Armenian Parliament ratifies agreement on forming Iran-EAEU free trade zone

 

 

PM attends opening of new cheese factory in Armenia

 

Government drops excise tax plans for carbonated beverage production

 

 

Europe Square inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia

 

 

Catholicos Aram I anoints Church of Holy Forty Children in Aleppo




