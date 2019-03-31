ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most interesting and key events of the passing week.
Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to carry out a range of humanitarian measures
Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to continue the direct dialogue - OSCE MG statement
Armenian front line divisions fend off adversary’s engineering works
PACE President honors Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
Funds to be raised for construction of Armenian Genocide Museum in Argentina - Professor Nélida Boulgourdjian releases details
Sebastian Kurz salutes democratic developments in Armenia
Armenian Deputy PM chairs Eurasian Economic Council session – next session to be held in Yerevan
Parliament Speaker hopes PACE will reflect upon Armenian Genocide in a meeting with Liliane Maury Pasquier
Christian Ter-Stepanian unanimously elected Chairman of the Political Committee of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie
Bilateral ties, Armenia’s participation at Dubai Expo 2020, Masdar City: UAE Ambassador’s interview to ARMENPRESS
Armenia sends humanitarian aid, rescuers to Iran
Armenia’s economic activity index grows 6.5%
Moody’s improves predictions over Armenia’s banking system, making it “positive”
Government holds extraordinary meeting
Pashinyan government achieves ‘unprecedented’ extra budget revenues, announces wage raises in military, education sectors
Armenian Parliament ratifies agreement on forming Iran-EAEU free trade zone
PM attends opening of new cheese factory in Armenia
Government drops excise tax plans for carbonated beverage production
Europe Square inaugurated in Yerevan, Armenia
Catholicos Aram I anoints Church of Holy Forty Children in Aleppo