Deputy Minister of Healthcare arrested

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Healthcare Arsen Davtyan has been detained by the National Security Service, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan confirmed via Facebook.

“I am not in Armenia at the moment and I was just notified that the [national security service] has carried out tactical-intelligence actions and my deputy Arsen Davtyan has been detained. I don’t possess other details at the moment. I think the [National Security Service] will provide details later,” Torosyan wrote on Facebook.

According to unconfirmed reports the deputy minister was arrested in suspicion of bribery.

Davtyan is serving in the position since May 2018.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan