Terrorism prevention under full control in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Fight against terrorism is a priority direction for the National Security Service of Armenia. 24/7 service of the NSS staff is aimed at timely exposure and prevention of any risk of terrorism. The situation is under full control, NSS press service told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the announcement of the chief of the General Administration for Combating Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Major-General of Police Oleg Ilyinykh, saying that the “interests of Islamic State terrorist organization have shifted to CIS countries, particularly Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kirgizstan and Armenia”.

“Detailed analysis of the activities of international terrorist organizations operating in other regions is carried out on permanent basis and in case of exposing any risks they will be immediately prevented, including with the close collaboration with partner special services.

In struggling international terrorism NSS Armenia actively cooperates with the special services of numerous partner countries, including in the format of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center”.

Earlier Oleg Ilyinykh had told “Ria Novosti” that the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist organization forces the organization to shift their interests to the territories of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kirgizstan and Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan