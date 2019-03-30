Azerbaijan fires 1000 bullets in direction of Artsakh border guards in one week

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime nearly 170 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line during the period of March 24-30, firing over 1000 bullets in the direction of Armenian border guards.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army have full control of the situation and effecively carry out their military duty.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan