Armenian Defense Minister vows new territories if war breaks out  

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan met with the representatives of the Armenian community in New York on March 29. ARMENPRESS reports issues related to the Armenian army were discussed at the meeting.

“I, as the Defense Minister, say that the format “territories for peace” will no longer exist, and I have re-formulated it into ''new territories in case of new war'', Tonoyan announced.

He rulled out unilateral consessions.

The Defense Minister underlined that Armenia will add its assault capacities.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan