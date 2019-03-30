European Stocks - 29-03-19

MOSCOW, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 29 March:

“Armenpress” reports the value of German DAX is up by 0.86% to 11526.04 points, French CAC 40 is up by 1.02% to 5350.53 points, British FTSE is up by 0.62% to 7279.19 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 0.76% to 1198.11 points.