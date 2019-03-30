LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-03-19
LONDON, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 March:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1912.00, copper price stood at $6372.50, lead price stood at $2024.00, nickel price stood at $12900.00, tin price stood at $21360.00, zinc price stood at $2889.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
