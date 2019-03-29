A process tat gives opportunity to talk about agenda has kicked off - Pashinyan talks about meeting with Aliyev

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan positively assesses his meeting with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan announced during themeeting with the Armenian community in Austria.

"I would not say that a breakthrough or revolution takes place in the negotiation process, but it's very important that a process that gives an opportunity to talk about agenda, approaches or problems has kicked off and talk about the the process about which I announced in Stepanakert and later during my press conference. I hope that president Aliyev will also assess the meeting as positive", Pashinyan said.

The PM emphasized that when he says that he assesses the meeting as positive it does not mean the victory or defeat of someone during the meeting or conversation. "Up till now this approach was widely accepted to think who won during the meeting and who was defeated. The important uniqueness of this meeting is that there is no task to go out and announce that I won and the opposite side was defeated. A conversation has kicked off and here naturally each side has his approaches. This conflict has very deep roots and first of all the most important point should be that we understand that we do not deal with a simple situation. This is a very serious problem, very deep problem", he said.

Pashinyan added he still does not know what kind of assessment the Azerbaijani president has. "i hope our assessments will not seriously differ from each other".

