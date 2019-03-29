Pashinyan, Aliyev agree to carry out a range of humanitarian acts

YEREVAN, MARECH 29, ARMENPRESS. The negotiations between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev took place today in Vienna initiated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the meeting started with the participation of the foreign ministers of both countries and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office was also present at the meeting.

Afterwards, Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev continued the talks on Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement during a private conversation. At the end of the meeting the foreign ministers and Co-chairs again joined them.

During the meeting that went on in a constructive atmosphere Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev referred to the agreement reached in Dushanbe, highlighted implementation of measures aimed at strengthening the ceasefire regime and improvement of the mechanisms of direct contact. The interlocutors emphasized the importance of establishing favorable atmosphere for the negotiation process. The sides agreed to carry out a number of humanitarian actions.

The leaders of the countries tasked their foreign ministers to meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, agreeing to continue with the negotiations.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan