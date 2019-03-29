Armenian PM, Austrian President discuss issues of bilateral relations

YEREVAN, MARECH 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who is in Vienna on a working visit today met with Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Welcoming the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Austrian President said his country keen to continuously develop and expand multifaceted relationship with Armenia. Alexander Van der Bellen complimented Nikol Pashinyan on the ongoing reform process in Armenia and expressed confidence that our country will abide by the path of democratic development and consolidation over the coming years. With reference to bilateral economic cooperation, the President of Austria assured that his country is prepared to discuss possibilities of implementing investment programs in Armenia.

Thankful for the warm welcome, Prime Minister Pashinyan said that the Armenian government is interested in deepening interaction with Austria. Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the democratic developments in Armenia, the fight against corruption and monopolies, the protection of human rights and the judiciary reform. The Premier expressed confidence that in close cooperation with its international partners, the Government of Armenia will successfully implement the ongoing and planned reforms.

The interlocutors discussed a broad range of issues concerning the Armenian-Austrian relations. They took the opportunity to exchange views over other topics of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Pashinyan briefed the Austrian President on the outcome of his meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Vienna.