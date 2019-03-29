Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting was meaningful and productive – MG Co-chair

YEREVAN, MARECH 29, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group French Co-chair Stéphane Visconti assessed the meeting between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev as meaningful and productive, ARMENPRESS reports “News” program of Public TV of Armenia informs.

“I assess the meeting long, meaningful and productive which gave the leaders the opportunity to present their views. The Prime Minister and the President will inform about the next meeting”, the Co-chair said.

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Bristol Hotel in Vienna is over: it lasted 3 hours 15 minutes. This was the 1st official meeting of the two leaders.

The Armenian community representatives were outside the hotel waiting for Pashinyan. They welcomed the PM and took a photo with him.

The meeting was held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The meeting began at 14:00 Yerevan time. The extended format meeting was followed by the private meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, after which the mediators again joined them.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan