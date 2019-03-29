Pashinyan gives first assessment following meeting with Aliyev – TASS

YEREVAN, MARECH 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses meeting with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev as normal, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told TASS.

“The meeting went on normally”, he said, entering into the car.

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Bristol Hotel in Vienna is over: it lasted 3 hours 15 minutes. This was the 1st official meeting of the two leaders.

The Armenian community representatives were outside the hotel waiting for Pashinyan. They welcomed the PM and took a photo with him.

The meeting was held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The meeting began at 14:00 Yerevan time. The extended format meeting was followed by the private meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, after which the mediators again joined them.

