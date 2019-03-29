Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-03-19

YEREVAN, 29 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.13 drams to 486.44 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.04 drams to 545.30 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.52 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.74 drams to 634.03 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 222.08 drams to 20255.38 drams. Silver price down by 3.14 drams to 237.64 drams. Platinum price down by 309.19 drams to 13152.74 drams.